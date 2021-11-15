Brokerages Set Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Price Target at $70.00

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

WLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of WLL opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $70.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

