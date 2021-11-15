Brokers Offer Predictions for DexCom, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for DexCom in a report issued on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $646.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $568.87 and a 200-day moving average of $480.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom has a 52 week low of $311.01 and a 52 week high of $649.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 765.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $141,443,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $140,009,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,040. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

