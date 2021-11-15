Brokers Set Expectations for GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

GCP stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

