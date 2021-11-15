Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.18.

NYSE BAM opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $126,432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after buying an additional 2,257,379 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

