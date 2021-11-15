Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE HOM.U traded up C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$17.97. 32,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,703. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.20 and a 12 month high of C$17.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.30. The company has a market cap of C$556.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

