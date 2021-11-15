BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mogo (TSE:MOGO)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mogo to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE MOGO opened at C$7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$511.63 million and a P/E ratio of -59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.82. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$2.28 and a twelve month high of C$15.34.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

