BTIG Research Trims Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Target Price to $8.00

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.02. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 115.95% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 150.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

