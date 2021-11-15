BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at KeyCorp

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.17. BTRS has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Eng purchased 47,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 20.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

