Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.13.

BMBL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Equities analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

