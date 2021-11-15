Bunge Limited (BG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on December 2nd

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Bunge has increased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

NYSE:BG opened at $95.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

