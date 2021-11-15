Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 107 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $238.01. 658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $172.85 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

