Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 6,914 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

