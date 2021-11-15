Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 1,220 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,665,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,800,000 after purchasing an additional 912,292 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,606,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,122.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 288,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after buying an additional 59,981 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 438,171 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

