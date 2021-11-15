Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,442,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 131,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 152.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 33.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,345,000 after acquiring an additional 501,527 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE:WHD opened at $41.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.59. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

