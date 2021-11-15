California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 10,503 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in eXp World were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in eXp World by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in eXp World by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,629,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,127,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,653,399.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,000 shares of company stock worth $19,624,260 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.