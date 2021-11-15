California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SunPower were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 30.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.