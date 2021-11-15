California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,187 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Domo were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 425.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

DOMO stock opened at $88.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 2.83. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

