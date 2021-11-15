California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,515 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Playtika were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

PLTK opened at $22.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.51.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

