California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,803 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of InterDigital worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in InterDigital by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterDigital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,148.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 43,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

IDCC stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

