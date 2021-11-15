Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

NYSE:ELY opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

