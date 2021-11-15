Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for IQE (LON:IQE)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE stock opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £390.02 million and a PE ratio of -483.50. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.