Canaccord Genuity Trims CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Target Price to $15.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $359.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39,707 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.