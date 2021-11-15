Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $340.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$340.00 and last traded at C$182.10, with a volume of 139867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$181.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$231.13.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$186.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$194.09.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.