Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 10,546 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 519.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 151.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.90.

NVIDIA stock opened at $303.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

