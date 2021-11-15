Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 537 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $221.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.56 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

