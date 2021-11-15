Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Facebook by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in Facebook by 381.7% in the 1st quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 6,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,190,764 shares of company stock valued at $768,068,256. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $340.89 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.32. The company has a market capitalization of $948.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

