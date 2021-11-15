Canandaigua National Corp Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for about 1.8% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 337,092 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth about $5,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.