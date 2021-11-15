Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $208.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $183.54 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.95.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

