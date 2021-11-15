Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 255 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 33.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.06.

HD stock opened at $372.63 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The company has a market cap of $393.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.77 and a 200 day moving average of $330.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

