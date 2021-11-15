Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 127.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $358.86 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $249.08 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

