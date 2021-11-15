Canandaigua National Corp Sells 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 291.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,835.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,636.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

