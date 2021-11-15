Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.12. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

