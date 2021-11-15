CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

LOTZ has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of CarLotz from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CarLotz by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 1,342,527 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarLotz by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,503,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 194,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarLotz by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $19,608,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $10,227,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

