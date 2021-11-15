Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 751,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 152,180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,260,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 297,147 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

