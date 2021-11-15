Carry Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.40 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $99.40 million and $5.93 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00103701 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,564,011 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.