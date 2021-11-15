Cartesi One Day Trading Volume Tops $77.70 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $518.21 million and approximately $77.70 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00070753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00094767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,064.36 or 1.00211560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,532.07 or 0.07089210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,707,938 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

