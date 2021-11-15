Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CADNF. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

