Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

CTLT opened at $128.05 on Monday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

