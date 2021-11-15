Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Jonestrading

Jonestrading lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of CBIO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 217,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

