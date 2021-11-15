Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 6,014,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,231. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.76. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CBIO. Jonestrading lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

