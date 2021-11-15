Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,231. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

