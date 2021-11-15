CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.50.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$68.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.31. The firm has a market cap of C$12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$57.12 and a 52-week high of C$75.19.

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,073,672. Insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399 over the last three months.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

