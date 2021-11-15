CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL.B. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.50.
Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$68.46 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$57.12 and a one year high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$68.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.31. The firm has a market cap of C$12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Read More: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.