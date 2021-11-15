Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) versus Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Head-To-Head Review

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $580.46 million 3.46 -$682.84 million ($0.41) -17.51 Enerplus $550.34 million 4.69 -$689.29 million ($0.51) -19.84

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Centennial Resource Development and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 2 7 3 0 2.08 Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00

Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus price target of $6.46, indicating a potential downside of 10.10%. Enerplus has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.99%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -12.91% 1.23% 0.82% Enerplus -9.79% 41.37% 11.20%

Risk and Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.1, meaning that its share price is 510% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

