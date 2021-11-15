Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.11.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.54. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.35%.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

