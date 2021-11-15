Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.74

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

