Centric Wealth Management Acquires 54 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.07. The company had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,627. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

