Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Watsco were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 131.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $6.13 on Monday, reaching $302.13. 89,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,475. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

