Centric Wealth Management Has $322,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.91. 77,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,328,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

