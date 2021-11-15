Centric Wealth Management Purchases 4,136 Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. ATAC US Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.07% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RORO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000.

NYSEARCA:RORO traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,853. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83.

